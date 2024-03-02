SRSO officer dies in road accident

SUKKUR - Asim Shaikh, an officer of Sindh Rural Support Organ­isation (SRSO) age 35 years, died in a tragic accident near Islamabad on Thurs­day night. The incident took place when he was traveling to Islamabad from Sukkur alongwith his three officials in a vehicle, which met an accident. Chief Executive Of­ficer (CEO), SRSO, Muham­mad Dital Kalhoro visted the bereaved family and of­fered his condolences and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of the young officer. He prayed for the departed soul. He said the whole organisa­tion shares the grief of Asim Shaikh, who was one of the dedicated and hard work­ing officers of the SRSO. Divisional Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi also expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic news. He visited the residence of the deceased in Old Sukkur and shared the grief with the be­reaved family. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant pa­tience to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.