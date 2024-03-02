Sukkur mayor for completion of ongoing uplift projects within stipulated time

SUKKUR - Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Friday directed the authorities to complete the ongoing development projects within stipulated time.

He was presiding over a meeting attended by Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal, Mu­nicipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh and other concerned officers.

The mayor reviewed progress being made on sev­eral ongoing projects for welfare of people. He also monitored development progress on the projects and reviewed administrative as well as financial mat­ters of the projects. The mayor directed the relevant authorities should immediately use all resources to complete the development works. He also directed the Municipal officials that cleaning and sanitation should be performed on a daily basis, and in this re­gard no negligence would be tolerated.