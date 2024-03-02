Teenager killed, two injured in roof collapse

KARACHI - A teenager was killed and two others injured roof of a dilapidated house came down here on Friday, rescue sources said. According to details, roof of a house lo­cated in Sarjani Town area of Karachi suddenly came down resultantly three peo­ple were trapped under the debris. A 12-year-old child identified as Raza was killed in the mishap while two others sustained injuries. The rescue teams pulled out the body and injured from debris and shifted them to hospital where body of teenager was handed over to heirs after legal formali­ties.