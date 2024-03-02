Saturday, March 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Trade deficit narrows by 30.18 percent to $14.87 billion in eight months

Commerce minister for maintaining focus on policies that boost competitiveness and streamline trade processes

Imran Ali Kundi
March 02, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan’s trade deficit has shrunk by over 30.18 percent to $14.87 billion in the first eight months (July to Feb­ruary) of the current fiscal year as imports have declined more than exports.

According to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statis­tics (PBS), the country’s trade deficit has narrowed by 30.18 percent during the July-Febru­ary period of the current fiscal year. The trade imbalance, gap between exports and imports, was recorded at $14.87 bil­lion as against $21.3 billion during the same period of last fiscal year. Pakistan’s exports have enhanced by 9 percent to $20.4 billion during July-February of the year 2023-24 as compared to $18.7 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, imports declined by 11.87 per­cent to $35.2 billion during the first eight months of the cur­rent fiscal year as compared with $40 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.

DG stresses civil-defense awareness, culture training to manage natural calamities

The data further showed that the country’s trade defi­cit narrowed by 13.49 percent on a month-on-month basis to $1.71 billion in February 2024 when compared to $1.98 billion in January 2024. The exports have recorded a 10 percent de­crease to $2.6 billion in Febru­ary 2024 when compared with $2.79 billion in January 2024. On the other hand, the imports have decreased by 10.19 per­cent to $4.3 billion in Febru­ary 2024 when compared with $4.8 billion in January 2024.

The trade deficit narrowed by 1.95 percent on a year-on-year basis to $1.71 billion in February 2024 compared to $1.75 billion in February 2023. Imports have enhanced 8.89 percent on a YoY basis and remained $4.3 billion in February 2024 compared to $3.9 billion in February 2023. Exports have enhanced by 17.54 percent on a YoY basis and remained $2.6 billion in February 2024 compared to $2.2 billion in February 2022.

Pakistan’s trade balance im­proved in February 2023-24, narrowing by 18.2% compared to the same month in the pre­vious fiscal year. This positive development is attributed to a significant increase in exports and a moderate rise in imports.

Pakistan’s pearls and precious stones see 47% increase in China’s market

Meanwhile, according to the ministry of commerce, the gov­ernment of Pakistan remains committed to implementing policies that promote export-oriented industries, diversify export markets, and attract for­eign direct investment. These efforts are expected to further improve Pakistan’s trade bal­ance in the coming months.

When contacted about the positive development, Dr Gohar Ejaz, Minister for Commerce, said, “This is the third con­secutive month where exports are approaching 30% growth. These grew by 28% in Dec, 27% in Jan and now in Feb, they have grown by 30% year on year.”

“Our exports are now diversi­fying as show by 15% increase in manufacturing & engineer­ing exports and 70% increase in the agri & food exports.” Dr. Ejaz commented. He further said, “While this is a positive development, there is need for continued vigilance. We must maintain our focus on policies that boost competitiveness and streamline trade processes.”

SEZs under CPEC to bring Rs31.492b investment in Punjab

Tags:

Imran Ali Kundi

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1709270239.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024