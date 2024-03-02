‘Trans education aims at making community economically, socially empowered’

MULTAN - Secretary School Education De­partment (SED) South Punjab, Dr. Obaidullah Khokhar said that through transgender education, attention was being paid to skill development, making the com­munity members economically and socially empowered. The SED is making continuous efforts to improve the provision of stan­dardized education and enhance their technical training, he said while talking to the media af­ter inspecting the stalls of items made by transgender school stu­dents during his visit to Govern­ment Girls Comprehensive High­er Secondary School Gulgasht.

President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Mian Rashid Iqbal, Chief Instructor TEVTA Muhammad Islam, representatives from Ba­hauddin Zakariya University, Emerson University, UNICEF, Akhuwat, Sanjh Foundation and officials from the education de­partment, civil society members and transgender community, and a large number of students were present.

The Secretary said that in collaboration with UNESCO, transgender students have been taught tailoring, indus­trial tailoring, beauty parlor skills, marketing, computer, and other courses to open doors of employment for them and align them with the requirements of the modern era. During the past 6 months, they have learned various skills and exhibited items made by their own hands, with stalls set up to boost their morale, he added.

Dr Khokhar said that through this exhibition, transgender stu­dents had earned acceptance among the public by setting up stalls showcasing their hard work, dedication and beautiful items related to beauty, tailor­ing, cooking and information technology. The purpose of this exhibition was to highlight the skills learned by the students so that they could start their own businesses at a small level, he expressed. The Secretary appre­ciated the efforts of Principal Government Girls Comprehen­sive Higher Secondary School, Zareen Akhtar, for providing ample assistance regarding transgender school.