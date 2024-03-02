Saturday, March 02, 2024
Two industrial units fined Rs 500,000

Agencies
March 02, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   The Environment Protec­tion Agency imposed Rs 500,000 fine on two indus­trial units over violation of Punjab Environmental Pro­tection (Smog Prevention and Control) Rules-2023. Deputy Director Johar Ab­bas said that a unit located on Jaranwala-Khurrianwala Road was fined Rs 300,000 while another unit near Chak No 70-JB Manssoran was fined Rs 200,000 for polluting the environment . Its boiler was also sealed. The teams also checked the fitness of vehicles and took action against smoke emit­ting vehicles in addition to inspection of brick kilns.

