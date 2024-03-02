Two-month ban on kite flying in Haripur

HARIPUR - The Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) of Haripur, responding to the surge in illegal thread and kite manufacturing and flying within the district, has enforced a two-month ban on kite flying and im­plemented Section 144.

Following this direc­tive, the Haripur city po­lice have launched an operation against kite manufacturers, appre­hending numerous kite and thread sellers, along with individuals engaged in kite flying activities. Substantial quantities of thread and kites have been confiscated. Notably, due to a comprehensive ban on kite manufactur­ing in Punjab, individuals involved in this business have shifted their opera­tions to district Haripur, where prohibited met­al or glass-coated kite-fly­ing threads are being produced. In a bid to rig­orously uphold the ban, the notification specifies that the DC of Haripur has invoked Section 144 for two months, with vio­lators facing punishment under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) Section 188.