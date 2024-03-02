Two-month ban on kite flying in Haripur

HARIPUR - The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Haripur, responding to the surge in illegal thread and kite manufacturing and flying within the district, has enforced a two-month ban on kite flying and implemented Section 144.
Following this directive, the Haripur city police have launched an operation against kite manufacturers, apprehending numerous kite and thread sellers, along with individuals engaged in kite flying activities. Substantial quantities of thread and kites have been confiscated. Notably, due to a comprehensive ban on kite manufacturing in Punjab, individuals involved in this business have shifted their operations to district Haripur, where prohibited metal or glass-coated kite-flying threads are being produced. In a bid to rigorously uphold the ban, the notification specifies that the DC of Haripur has invoked Section 144 for two months, with violators facing punishment under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) Section 188.