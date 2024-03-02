Two robbers injured, held with arms, looted valuables after encounter

KARACHI - Two robbers were injured and ar­rested with arms and looted valuables after exchange of fire here in the metropolis on Friday. The police on a tip-off approached a two-member gang of motorcycle riding robbers engaged in looting citizens in Jamshed Quarter area of Karachi. Upon sight of police, the robbers started firing and attempted to flee from the scene. In retalia­tory firing of police, both robbers were injured and held with arms and looted valuables. The robbers were shifted to police station and police after registering a case into the incident started investigations.