US completes $159.2m Sindh Basic Education Program with 106 Climate-Resilient Schools Built

The United States, in partnership with the Sindh Government, celebrated the successful completion of the Sindh Basic Education Program (SBEP) today at a ceremony at High School Damba Village, Karachi. SBEP, funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), invested $159.2 million to build 106 schools and strengthen the education sector throughout Sindh.



U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome, former Minister for Sindh Education and Literacy Department Syed Sardar Ali Shah and Sindh Secretary School Education and Literacy Department Dr. Shereen Mustafa attended the closing ceremony highlighting the successes of the multi-faceted program.

“High quality basic education positions every child for success, and we firmly believe that it is one of the best investments we can make in any country,” Ambassador Blome said. “Let’s continue to expand access to education, prioritize learning, and scale these reforms across Sindh and all of Pakistan so that all children can thrive.”



SBEP was developed in response to the devastating floods of 2010-11, which destroyed the school infrastructure in Sindh. Now, over 80,000 students from disadvantaged communities have access to top-tier education in modern, climate-resilient schools – equipping an entire generation with the skills and knowledge essential for 21st-century success. These new schools not only survived the catastrophic 2022 floods, but also served as safe havens for neighboring communities and as platforms for parent and community engagement.



In addition to building schools, the program strengthened communities and introduced innovative school management models, paving the way for successful public-private partnerships that are now replicated in other provinces.