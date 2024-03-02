Uzair Baloch acquitted in one more case

KARACHI - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday acquitted Uzair Baloch and other suspects in a case pertain­ing to an attack on policemen to kill them during the Lyari operation.

The ATC pronounced the verdict to acquit Uzair Baloch after the prosecution failed to es­tablish the charges against him and three others. The other acquitted suspects included Muham­mad Salam alias Mullah Nisar, Zakir alias Dada and Ghulam Muhammad.

According to the prosecution, Uzair and the oth­er accused were charged with attack and attempt­ed murder on the police team during the Lyari operation in April 2012. The case was registered against the suspects at Kalri police station under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Uzair Baloch, Muhammad Salam alias Mulla Nisar, and Zakir alias Dada were imprisoned in the case while Ghulam Muhammad obtained bail. The ATC ordered the jail authorities to release the accused persons if they are not arrested in any other case.