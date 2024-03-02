Saturday, March 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Uzair Baloch acquitted in one more case

Agencies
March 02, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday acquitted Uzair Baloch and other suspects in a case pertain­ing to an attack on policemen to kill them during the Lyari operation.

The ATC pronounced the verdict to acquit Uzair Baloch after the prosecution failed to es­tablish the charges against him and three others. The other acquitted suspects included Muham­mad Salam alias Mullah Nisar, Zakir alias Dada and Ghulam Muhammad.

According to the prosecution, Uzair and the oth­er accused were charged with attack and attempt­ed murder on the police team during the Lyari operation in April 2012. The case was registered against the suspects at Kalri police station under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Uzair Baloch, Muhammad Salam alias Mulla Nisar, and Zakir alias Dada were imprisoned in the case while Ghulam Muhammad obtained bail. The ATC ordered the jail authorities to release the accused persons if they are not arrested in any other case.

DG stresses civil-defense awareness, culture training to manage natural calamities

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1709270239.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024