WASA cuts off 366 sewerage connections

FAISALABAD - The revenue teams of Wa­ter and Sanitation Agen­cy (Wasa) disconnected sewerage connection of 366 defaulters during the month of February. Ac­cording to official sources, the revenue department of the agency also collected over Rs 7.5 million during the period. As many as 249 connections were discon­nected in the east zone and recovery of over Rs 4.5 mil­lion was made while 117 connections were discon­nected in the west zone in addition to recovery of over Rs 3 million from consum­ers. The teams also made recovery from 147 chronic defaulters last month. The managing director an­nounced distinguished certificates for the teams which have recovered from dead defaulters.