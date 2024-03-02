Saturday, March 02, 2024
WASA cuts off 366 sewerage connections

Agencies
March 02, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   The revenue teams of Wa­ter and Sanitation Agen­cy (Wasa) disconnected sewerage connection of 366 defaulters during the month of February. Ac­cording to official sources, the revenue department of the agency also collected over Rs 7.5 million during the period. As many as 249 connections were discon­nected in the east zone and recovery of over Rs 4.5 mil­lion was made while 117 connections were discon­nected in the west zone in addition to recovery of over Rs 3 million from consum­ers. The teams also made recovery from 147 chronic defaulters last month. The managing director an­nounced distinguished certificates for the teams which have recovered from dead defaulters.

