We know how to snatch our rights, says Gandapur in fiery victory speech

Backed by SIC, Ali Amin Gandapur elected 16th KP CM with two-third majority n Demands immediate resignation of chief election commissioner n Says PTI leaders should be released within a week, otherwise action will be taken n A judicial inquiry should be conducted into May 9 incidents.
PESHAWAR/ QUETTA - Ali Amin Gandapur, an independent member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly backed by Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) on Friday elected as the 19th Chief Minister of the province with a thumping majority while Mir Srafraz Bugti elected as CM Balochistan unopposed
Ali Amin Gandapur bagged 90 votes, while opposition nominee Ibadullah secured 16 votes under an open division of MPAs. JUIF boycotted the election process. The meeting of the provincial assembly, which started one-and-a-half hours late on Friday, was held under the chairmanship of the newly elected Speaker Babar Saleem Swati.
The Speaker told the House that four MPs Ali Amin Gandapur, Hisham Inamullah, Zarik Khan and Ibadullah had submitted their nomination papers for the election of the Chief Minister yesterday, which were found to be valid, but the incumbents, Zarik Khan and Hisham Inamullah, later withdrew their nomination papers.
The Speaker announced the results and declared that a total 108 members participated in the election of the Chief Minister. Ibadullah had the support of five members of the PPP, two of the PTIP and nine members of the PMLN, securing a total of sixteen votes. The number of members supported by PTI was 92, but Ali Amin Gandapur got 90 votes.
In an unanticipated move, ANP member of assembly Arbab Usman participated in the voting process by refusing to accept the party president’s decision and went to the lobby with the opposition and voted for Ibadullah. The entry of unrelated persons was prohibited, while the sitting arrangements for media representatives were also arranged in the gallery above the hall. In his victory speech after the CM elections, Gandapur asserted that he had become the chief minister in an “independent capacity” and lamented how his party was not even given a “playing field let alone a level playing field” in the February 8 general elections.
“We do not want to carry out politics of revenge,” he said. But at the same time, the PTI leader also stressed that “we know how to snatch our rights”.
Gandapur said he was ready for a probe into the allegations of rigging in the general elections. “Come here and conduct an investigation on the basis of Forms-45,” he stated.
“You can open [investigate] whichever constituency you want,” he said. “I am putting the entire province before you […] we hope that every democratic politician would say that the mandate should be returned because stealing a mandate is akin to betraying the public and violating the Constitution,” Gandapur said in the fiery speech.
He also demanded the immediate resignation of the chief election commissioner, claiming that the Election Commission of Pakistan had failed to fulfill its responsibility. Gandapur also urged the Supreme Court to set up a judicial commission to probe the allegations of rigging.
The PTI leader further stated that Imran Khan was languishing in jail today only because he “exposed a foreign conspiracy before the public”. “Today, the entire nation knows who is elected and who is selected,” Gandapur said.
Talking about the May 9 riots, he said around nine first information reports were registered against him on the day. “If you find any evidence against me, come and arrest me,” the PTI leader said.
He demanded that a “judicial inquiry” should be held into the May 9 events and the “real beneficiaries” of the saga should be exposed. Gandapur also stated that all the PTI leaders falsely implicated should be released within a week and warned that otherwise action would be taken. Gandapur also promised to end terrorism in KP and said that the government would ensure every person in the province would be able to sleep in peace.
Talking about the economic situation of KP, Gandapur said that he would focus on increasing the revenue of the province and reducing the burdens on the poor segments.
“We will give property, right to inheritance, free legal assistance to women,” he promised, adding that the government would also invest in trade and business development to create employment.
Gandapur also announced that health card in the province would be restored from the first day of Ramazan.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party Candidate Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday was elected Chief Minister of Balochistan unopposed as no other lawmaker submitted nominations paper for the post.
The chief minister has pledged to take all parties on board for development and prosperity of the province and efforts would be made to improve governance and resolve other issues.
Talking to media persons in Balochistan Assembly while submitting his nomination papers, he said the Pakistan People’s Party believed in dialogue and always resolved the issues through negotiations.
He appealed to the disgruntled people to join the mainstream and play their role in the development of the country. The chief minister emphasized the need of talks with opposition parties for development of the province and formation of sustainable solution of other issues.
He said that positive criticism would be welcomed and urged to avoid destructive politics in the broader interest of the country. Sarfraz Bugti said consensus would be developed with opposition to bring Balochistan forward and his door would be always be opened for talks.
He said a road map would be shared for the sustainable development and resolving common challenges the province. The chief minister (Elected unopposed) said that he had no idea regarding the two-and-a-half-year government formula.
He thanked to Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for nominating him for the chief minister’s slot. On the occasion, PPP Central Leader and Member of Balochistan Assembly Nawab Sanaullah Zehri congratulated the chief minister.