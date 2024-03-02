World Civil Defence Day observed in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS - On the occasion of World Civil Defence Day, a com­mendation award distribution ceremony was or­ganised by the Civil Defence Department of Mir­purkhas in the Municipal Corporation Hall here on Friday. Chief Warden Civil Defence and Mayor Mu­nicipal Corporation Abdul Rauf Ghori addressed the ceremony.

He said that Civil Defence volunteers are render­ing their services fearlessly and free of charge in emergencies and other situations, which is com­mendable. Efforts will be made to make the Civil Defence Department more active.

On this occasion, Deputy Controller Civil De­fence Faheem Memon, Additional Chief Warden Prof Abdul Hameed Sheikh, and Deputy Chief War­den Khalilullah Khan, in their addresses, gave de­tailed light on the services and role of civil defence.

The mayor said that whenever the country and nation need volunteers, our volunteers work side by side with Pakistani forces and that training pro­grammes will be conducted. He said that civil de­fence volunteers are given great importance in for­eign countries, but unfortunately, the Civil Defence Department is not being given importance in our country, so this institution needs to be activated and given more attention. He said that civil defense volunteers are the fourth force in the country.