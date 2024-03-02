World Civil Defence Day observed in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS - On the occasion of World Civil Defence Day, a commendation award distribution ceremony was organised by the Civil Defence Department of Mirpurkhas in the Municipal Corporation Hall here on Friday. Chief Warden Civil Defence and Mayor Municipal Corporation Abdul Rauf Ghori addressed the ceremony.
He said that Civil Defence volunteers are rendering their services fearlessly and free of charge in emergencies and other situations, which is commendable. Efforts will be made to make the Civil Defence Department more active.
On this occasion, Deputy Controller Civil Defence Faheem Memon, Additional Chief Warden Prof Abdul Hameed Sheikh, and Deputy Chief Warden Khalilullah Khan, in their addresses, gave detailed light on the services and role of civil defence.
The mayor said that whenever the country and nation need volunteers, our volunteers work side by side with Pakistani forces and that training programmes will be conducted. He said that civil defence volunteers are given great importance in foreign countries, but unfortunately, the Civil Defence Department is not being given importance in our country, so this institution needs to be activated and given more attention. He said that civil defense volunteers are the fourth force in the country.