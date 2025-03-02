1800 policemen to perform security duties in Ramazan in Bahawalpur

Bahawalpur - Under the command of Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan, security arrangements have been completed for the holy month of Ramazan. More than 1,800 officers and officials will perform security duties at mosques, Imambargahs, religious places of worship, Ramazan Bazaar and Ramazan Sugar Sale Point across the district. The security of mosques, Imambargahs and religious places of worship should be kept foolproof, negligence and carelessness will not be tolerated, DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan.

According to the details, in the light of the orders of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Punjab IGP Dr Usman, arrangements have been completed for the security of mosques, Imambargahs, Ramazan Bazaar and Ramadan Sugar Sale Point during the blessed month of Ramazan. More than 1,800 police officers and jawans have been posted on duty at 466 mosques and Imambargahs in the district. Ensure duty at the Ramazan bazaars and Ramazan sugar sale points established by the Punjab government across the district for the safety of the public. SHOs should ensure implementation of the Ramazan Ordinance and the instructions of the Punjab government. During Ramazan, the Elite Force, Dolphin Squad and Mohafesh Squad will keep their patrols around mosques and Imambargahs during prayer times. They will keep a close watch around mosques especially during Taraweeh, Fajr and Friday prayers. The DPO, while issuing instructions to the SDPOs and SHOs, said that they should brief the administration of mosques/Imambargahs in their areas and the officers and jawans on duty about the sensitivity of their duty. All SHOs will check the personnel assigned within the limits of their respective police stations during the five-day prayers, Taraweeh and Friday congregations to ensure that the officers and men on duty have reached the appointed time. He further said that during the holy month of Ramazan, security arrangements should be ensured at all times at important buildings, sensitive installations, shopping centres, hotels and bus stands across the district. A control room has been established to monitor the duty across the district and deal with any emergency.