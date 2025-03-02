1st parliamentary year of 16th National Assembly concludes

ISLAMABAD - The first Parliamentary Year of 16th National Assembly concluded with massive legislative and parliamentary accomplishments under the leadership of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. A total of forty government bills and eleven private members’ bills were successfully introduced, with thirty-six government bills and six private members’ bills becoming acts. One of the most notable milestones was the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which aimed at judicial reforms and reinforcing parliamentary supremacy. Other important legislation included the Digital Nation Pakistan Act, 2025, which aims to enhance Pakistan’s digital economy, and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025, which updates cybersecurity and digital crime regulations.

In addition to this, twenty-six resolutions were adopted during the first parliamentary year.

During the first Parliamentary Year of the current National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq conducted the proceedings of the House with impartiality playing a pivotal role as a bridge between the opposition and the government in the legislative process of public importance. Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq gave special attention to the Question Hour to ensure that the public problems are being highlighted and resolved. During the Question Hour, when important public-related questions went unanswered, he summoned the secretaries of the relevant ministries, reprimanding them and instructing them to provide a response to each question in the House. The Speaker’s Office became a centre for political activities during the first Parliamentary Year. He reaffirmed his commitment to keeping his doors always open for members of the National Assembly, particularly the opposition. Moreover, during the first parliamentary year, the treasury benches were given 71 Hours of floor time in the House and the Opposition Benches were given 66 hours of floor time in the House, which is much more than their strength in the House. This is a reflection of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s impartiality as custodian of the House.