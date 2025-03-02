2 robbers killed in encounter with Naseerabad police

Rawalpindi - Two alleged bike snatchers were killed during an encounter with Naseerabad police at Saddar Road in the wee hours on Saturday.

The police said that law enforcers were present at Sadaa Road at around 3am for routine checking when they signalled four men riding two motorbikes to stop but they instead of stopping started firing at the police personnel.

A bullet hit a constable in the chest but he survived the attack as he was carrying a bullet proof vest. In the wake of the sudden armed attack the police men took precautionary measures to protect themselves. In the meanwhile, the attackers started turning back and riders of a bike were hit by bullets fired by their accomplices, the FIR noted.

After the two were hit by bullets, the fell down from the bike and started crying and their two other accomplices sped away in the dark. The police then started shifting the two seriously wounded attackers to hospital but they passed away on their way to the hospital.

Later, the police identified the two deceased as Salman and Khalid. The motorbike they were riding was snatched at gun point a few weeks ago and during the snatching they shot and killed a man. It was on February 5 that Muhamad Ahsan told Naseerababad police that he and his uncle Faisal Khan were standing at Pirwadhai Morr bus stand when three unknown men appeared on the scene and opened fire on them hitting Faisal in the abdomen.

The attackers took away Faisal’s motorbike and my uncle later died in the hospital. The police had booked unknown men for armed robbery and murder.