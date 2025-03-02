Acid attacks are a cruel and growing concern in our society. They not only leave victims with lifelong physical scars but also cause severe psychological and social trauma. The victims, often young women, are usually targeted due to rejected marriage proposals, family conflicts, or personal vendettas.

According to Sindh police, 12 acid attack cases were reported in 2024, though many go unreported. A non-governmental organisation, the Smile Again Foundation, estimates that around 200 acid attacks occur annually, devastating countless lives.

Recently, a young woman in Karachi became a victim after refusing a marriage proposal. Her mother described how her daughter’s skin melted like wax—a horrifying sight that left the entire family in shock.

Although Pakistan’s laws prescribe a maximum sentence of 14 years for acid attacks, such crimes persist, and dangerous chemicals remain readily available. To prevent these attacks, the government must enforce stricter regulations on acid sales and implement harsher punishments for perpetrators.

ZAREEF AHMED,

Tump.