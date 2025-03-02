Aisam honored with ‘Sports Icon Award’ at Int’l Achievers Awards 2025

LAHORE - Pakistan’s tennis stalwart and President of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, has been honored with the prestigious Sports Icon Award at the International Achievers Awards 2025. The third edition of the annual event, organized by West World Events, took place in Lahore, recognizing excellence in various fields, including sports. Aisam’s remarkable contributions to tennis—both as a player and as a sports administrator—earned him this distinguished accolade. As one of Pakistan’s most celebrated tennis professionals, he has not only raised the country’s flag on the international stage but has also been instrumental in the development and promotion of tennis at home. His efforts in nurturing young talent and advocating for the sport’s growth have made a lasting impact on Pakistan’s tennis landscape. The Sports Icon Award has previously been bestowed upon legendary figures such as squash maestro Jahangir Khan and cricket great Javed Miandad, further highlighting the significance of Aisam’s recognition. His inclusion in this elite list cements his legacy as a pioneer of Pakistani tennis and a true ambassador of sports in the country.