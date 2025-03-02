All-round South Africa crush England to seal Champions Trophy semifinal spot

LAHORE - South Africa delivered a dominant all-round performance to thrash England by seven wickets in the 11th match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Saturday.

With this emphatic victory, the Proteas stormed into the semifinals, leaving England’s campaign in jeopardy.Opting to bat first, England struggled against South Africa’s disciplined bowling attack and were bowled out for a modest 179 in 38.2 overs. Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder wreaked havoc with three wickets each, while Keshav Maharaj chipped in with two crucial dismissals.

England’s innings got off to a shaky start as Phil Salt (8) and Jamie Smith (0) fell cheaply to Jansen, leaving the team reeling at 20-2 inside three overs. Ben Duckett (24) provided a brief counterattack but was soon dismissed by Jansen, caught and bowled in the seventh over.

Joe Root tried to steady the innings with a composed 37 off 44 balls, hitting four boundaries and a six, but his dismissal at 103-5 in the 18th over put England on the back foot. Harry Brook (19), Jos Buttler (21), and Liam Livingstone (9) failed to build substantial partnerships as South Africa tightened their grip with regular breakthroughs.

Jofra Archer (25 off 31) showed some resistance lower down the order, but Mulder’s three-wicket haul ensured that England never recovered. Extras (18) contributed significantly to England’s total, but the overall score of 179 remained well below par.

In response, South Africa made light work of the target, reaching 181-3 in just 29.1 overs. Despite losing Tristan Stubbs for a duck in the second over and Ryan Rickelton (27) early, the Proteas remained in control thanks to a match-winning partnership between Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen.

Van der Dussen anchored the chase with a classy unbeaten 72 off 87 balls, striking six fours and three sixes. Klaasen provided an aggressive edge, smashing 64 off 56 balls, studded with 11 boundaries, before falling to Adil Rashid with just six runs required for victory.

David Miller (7* off 2) finished the job in style with a six, ensuring South Africa reached the target with more than 20 overs to spare. Jofra Archer (2-55) and Adil Rashid (1-37) were the only wicket-takers for England, but their efforts were not enough to defend a below-par total.

This comprehensive victory reinforced South Africa’s status as strong contenders for the Champions Trophy title. Their bowlers set up the win with a disciplined performance, while the batters executed the chase with ease, highlighting their balanced squad strength.

England, on the other hand, now face an uphill battle to stay alive in the tournament. Their batting frailties and inability to post a competitive total exposed their vulnerabilities, and they will need a drastic turnaround in their next match to keep their hopes alive.

Scores in Brief

SOUTH AFRICA 181-3 (Van der Dussen 72*, Klaasen 64, Archer 2-55) beat ENGLAND 179 (Root 37, Archer 25, Mulder 3-25, Jansen 3-39) by seven wickets.