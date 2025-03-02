Ancient glacier finding reveals clues to how complex life on Earth evolved

HOUSTON - More than half a billion years ago on a frigid, ice-covered Earth, glaciers stirred up ingredients for complex life by bulldozing land minerals and then depositing them in the ocean, according to a new study. Inch-by- inch, as massive glaciers crept over frozen land toward an ice-covered sea, they scoured the ground beneath them, gouging and scraping rocks from Earth’s crust. When the glaciers eventually melted, they released a torrent of terrestrial chemicals into the ocean, researchers recently reported. Minerals swept up on land by this “glacial broom” altered marine chemistry and infused oceans with nutrients that they say may have shaped how complex life evolved. This ancient period of deep freeze, known as the Neoproterozoic Era, or “Snowball Earth,” lasted from about 1 billion to 543 million years ago. During that time, landmasses consolidated into a supercontinent called Rodinia and then broke apart again. Earth’s earliest forms of life, such as microbes, cyanobacteria, sponges and seafloor-dwelling organisms, populated the oceans. After the end of the Neoproterozoic came the rise of more complex life, with the first appearance of marine creatures sporting armor, shells and spikes.

Scientists have attributed this evolutionary boom to increased oxygen levels in Earth’s atmosphere and in shallow ocean waters. And now, research published Tuesday in the journal Geology suggests the flowing of ancient glaciers may have directly shaped chemical changes in the ocean that were critical for the evolution of complex organisms. Studying Snowball Earth offers a window into our planet’s past, but it also presents valuable insights into modern climate change, lead study author Dr. Chris Kirkland said. “Our deep time geological record indicates how changing one part of Earth affects another,” he said. Right now, the dramatic warming of the planet that marks the human-fueled climate crisis is happening at breakneck speed compared with these ancient processes that took millions of years.

“This rapid pace limits Earth’s ability to naturally regulate itself, underscoring the urgency of addressing anthropogenic climate change.” Glacier movement, or glaciation, is known to scrape up and ferry terrestrial sediments into oceans, lakes and rivers, forming the basis of aquatic food webs. However, researchers who study ancient Earth were previously uncertain whether Neoproterozoic glaciers moved at all, let alone enough to erode the ground beneath them and transfer minerals into the sea. “It had been hypothesized that widespread glacial erosion of continental interiors could be caused by the Snowball Earth ice,” said Kirkland, a professor in the School of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Curtin University in Perth, Australia. “However, aspects of this idea were not clear because that ice may not have moved or moved only slightly or indeed even flowed.”