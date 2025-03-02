Are we prioritising safe and affordable milk for Pakistan’s future?

For millions of Pakistanis, a glass of safe, nutritious milk is a luxury rather than a staple. Despite its importance, the National Nutrition Survey 2018 determined nearly 40%of children under five in Pakistan suffer from stunted growth, while 58.5% of women face growth deficiencies (UNICEF). At the same time, Pakistanis spend nearly half of their household income on food—the highest proportion globally—with milk alone accounting for 23% of this spending. Yet, safe milk remains out of reach for many due to high production costs (WFP) inefficiencies, and taxation policies that make it increasingly unaffordable.

Milk is one of the most complete and nutrient-dense foods, essential for physical and cognitive development, particularly in children. It is a solution to Pakistan’s overwhelming challenge of malnutrition, which is largely driven by cereal-based, nutrient-deficient diets and unsafe food practices. However, much of the milk available in Pakistan is loose, unregulated, and frequently adulterated. A nationwide studyby the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in 2023 found that most loose milk fails to meet basic food safety standards, with more than half deemed unfit for consumption (Express Tribune).Food security research found vendors often mix milk with water and/or chemicals and sell it in unhygienic conditions, further deteriorating its quality and posing serious health risks (PMC).

In contrast, milk in the formal sector undergoes rigorous quality checks and regulatory oversight, ensuring it meets international food safety standards. However, despite these benefits, an 18% sales tax on packaged milk has pushed many consumers toward informal, unsafe alternatives. This taxation penalizes safe food consumption, making a basic necessity unaffordable for lower- and middle-income households. The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has a simple guiding principle: If it isn’t safe, it isn’t food. Pakistan must wear this lens to accurately view the milk and dairy sector.

To ensure widespread access to safe dairy, policymakers must address both affordability and quality concerns. The 18% sales tax on packaged milk is an anomaly in global taxation policy, as most countries either exempt dairy from taxation or apply minimal rates to encourage consumption. Reducing or eliminating this sales tax would make safe milk more accessible for the consumers. Additionally, Pakistan must enforce a minimum pasteurization law to phase out unsafe loose milk and establish mandatory safety standards. Strengthening the dairy supply chain by investing in modern breeding techniques, improving cold chain infrastructure, and supporting better livestock management will enhance production efficiency, improve quality, and reduce costs.

Expanding the ongoing subsidized school milk programs in 3 districts of Punjab to other parts of Punjab and Pakistan can play a pivotal role in addressing child malnutrition and education challenges while fostering long-term preference for safe dairy. Countries such as Turkey and Brazil have successfully tackled malnutrition through school-based nutrition programs, demonstrating a model that Pakistan could follow. A national awareness campaign is also crucial to inform consumers about the health risks associated with unregulated milk and promoting safer alternatives.

A robust dairy sector is not just a necessity for public health—it is critical for food security, economic growth, and the livelihoods of millions of farmers. Ensuring safe and affordable milk is a fundamental investment in Pakistan’s future. Removing barriers such as high taxation and unsafe milk trade practices is not just an stakeholders’ demand but a national priority.

Pakistan stands at a crossroads: continue allowing unsafe, unregulated milk to dominate the market, or take decisive action to make safe dairy accessible to all. By reducing taxes, enforcing food safety laws, and promoting responsible dairy consumption, we can build a healthier, stronger generation. The question is—are we ready to prioritize our children’s future?

DR MUHAMMAD NASIR

The writer is Head of Corporate Affairs, FCEPL.