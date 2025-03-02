Army Chief calls for unity, urges youth to contribute to national development

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has emphasized the collective responsibility of all citizens in driving Pakistan’s development, urging the youth to focus on their duties rather than engaging in unnecessary criticism.

Addressing students in Bahawalpur, General Munir highlighted that Pakistan is a priceless gift from Almighty Allah, blessed with immense potential. He reminded students to honor their ancestors and uphold societal values while contributing to the country's progress.

He stressed that as long as the youth stand united with the armed forces, no external force can harm the nation. Paying tribute to the mothers who have sacrificed their sons for the country’s defense, he acknowledged the role of the armed forces in safeguarding the homeland.

The also pointed out that terrorism is driven by organized outfits, reaffirming the military’s commitment to eradicating this menace.