Balochistan to host first-ever international boxing championship on May 3

Over the past three months, the civil administration and the Pakistan Army have successfully organized a series of mega events in Balochistan, promoting tourism, sports, and cultural activities in the province.

Among these events were the Jhal Magsi Jeep Rally, the historic Sibi Mela, and the Nushki Golden Desert Jeep Rally, all aimed at showcasing Balochistan’s rich heritage and adventure sports potential. Additionally, the province hosted its first-ever Quetta Eat Festival from February 21 to 23, celebrating local and international cuisines.

Building on this momentum, Quetta is now set to host the first-ever International Boxing Championship on May 3. The event will feature eight international bouts, with boxers and officials from Australia, Britain, Kazakhstan, Mexico, and Venezuela participating.

This championship marks a significant milestone for Balochistan’s sports scene, further positioning the province as a hub for international sporting events.