Bilawal Bhutto to meet PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad tomorrow

5:13 PM | March 02, 2025
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Monday.

Sources say Bilawal will arrive in the capital today for the meeting at PM House, where heads of allied parties will also be present.

Discussions will cover key administrative matters, with Bilawal expected to raise his party’s concerns.

A major topic will be the lack of funds for PPP’s MNAs and MPAs in Punjab. Recently, PPP lawmakers in Punjab expressed frustration to President Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore, accusing PML-N of neglecting them.

Zardari is also expected to engage with PML-N leadership to address PPP’s reservations in Punjab.

