CM aide highlights KP govt’s performance after completion of one year

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance and Interprovincial Coordination, Muzzamil Aslam, has released a video message highlighting the provincial government’s performance over the past year.

Aslam said that after the elections, when Imran Khan nominated Ali Amin Gandapur as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the opposition raised concerns in the media.

However, after a year of successful governance, it has become clear why the opposition was worried. He emphasized that the opposition feared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would progress under the current government. Today, after completing one year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s performance has surpassed that of the federal government and other provinces.

The Advisor on Finance criticized Maryam Nawaz for publishing 60-page advertisements in newspapers and media, featuring 132 of her own pictures, whereas the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has published a book on its one-year performance, setting an example for all governments.

The book, titled “25 Sectors and 25 Achievements,” outlines the accomplishments of 25 departments, with each department achieving 25 notable successes. Aslam clarified that this does not mean each department has only 25 achievements, as the Finance Department alone could list 100 accomplishments.

Aslam expressed gratitude to Imran Khan for entrusting him with the role of Finance Advisor despite his non-political background. He noted that only Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could appoint someone without a political background or vote bank to such a position.

Muzzamil Aslam also released a video message highlighting the province’s Finance Department achievements. Aslam said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has presented the largest surplus budget in history, with a surplus of Rs169 billion in the first six months of the financial year. The provincial government had set a target of a Rs100 billion surplus budget, which was exceeded by achieving Rs169 billion in the first six months. Aslam also mentioned that the province will easily achieve the surplus of Rs178 billion allocated by the IMF.

In comparison, the federal government collected Rs606 billion less than its target in the first eight months. Aslam highlighted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tax ratio is approximately 50 percent, with a non-tax revenue ratio of 55 percent and a tax revenue ratio of 46 percent.

The province has also made significant progress in various sectors, including revenue collection. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has collected more revenue in the first six months than in the previous year, he added.

The KP Advisor on Finance said that the province has established the first-ever debt management fund, allocating Rs30 billion, with plans to transfer an additional Rs40 billion soon. He also mentioned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has increased mineral royalty by 200% and introduced an infrastructure development cess.

Aslam said that the province has released 50 percent of the development funds in the first six months and plans to release 25 percent more than the allocated budget. Additionally, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched the Ehsaas Programme worth Rs15 billion for the benefit of the province’s people. He stated that the province is working on pension reforms and has purchased more medicines with less money compared to the previous caretaker government. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allocated Rs10 billion for the provision of free textbooks, he added.

Aslam concluded by stating that the province has achieved more tax reforms in one year than previous governments did in ten years.