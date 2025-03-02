Sunday, March 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Country reports sixth polio case of this year

Country reports sixth polio case of this year
Our Staff Reporter
March 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Saturday confirmed another polio case from District Thatta, Sindh. This was the fourth polio case from Sindh and the sixth case from Pakistan at large this year. Last year in 2024, a total of 74 cases were reported. Of these, 27 were from Balochistan, 23 from Sindh, 22 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

Polio is a paralysing disease that has no cure. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five is essential to provide children high immunity against this terrible disease. The Polio Programme is implementing a rigorous vaccination schedule to protect children from paralytic polio and interrupt virus transmission.

The first nationwide polio campaign of 2025 reached over 45 million children with the vaccine earlier this month, while a fIPV-OPV campaign in Quetta Division and Karachi was held between 20 and 28 February vaccinating around 0.9 million children.

UK stands with Ukraine, says Starmer after Zelensky, Trump clash

 with the injectable and oral polio vaccines for an added immunity boost.

This campaign is aligned with the Big Catch-Up also being implemented nationwide by the Expanded Programme on Immunization to immunize missed or under-vaccinated children against 12 preventable childhood diseases.

Moreover, a targeted vaccination activity in 104 union councils bordering Afghanistan or having Afghan refugee camps or populations was also held this week to reduce the risk of cross-border and internal poliovirus transmission, vaccinating over 0.6 million children.

The Polio Programme urged all parents to get their children vaccinated against polio at every opportunity to keep them protected from this devastating disease.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1740808508.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025