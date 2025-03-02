DC reviews cleanliness measures in city

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza on Saturday conducted a detailed inspection around Shaikhanwala Chowk and Chung areas to monitor the ongoing clean mission of the district administration. According to a spokesperson,Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia,Assistant Commissioner(AC) Allama Iqbal Town Muhammad Khwaja Umair and other officers were present. During the visit, the DC emphasized the importance of ensuring the drainage of rainwater across the city and instructed the officials of WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency) to stay vigilant in their efforts. The DC also directed the authorities to visit low-lying areas and immediately clear any accumulated water. One significant issue raised during the inspection was the absence of a manhole cover at a certain location, which the DC found to be a major safety hazard. He expressed strong displeasure and issued immediate instructions for the cover to be replaced, highlighting the importance of preventing accidents. In addition to addressing immediate concerns,the DC instructed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to inspect vacant plots where garbage had accumulated and ensure prompt cleaning. He further emphasized the need to maintain cleanliness standards after the cleaning process. The DC also ensured that operations to remove livestock and shantytowns would continue, with a focus on addressing encroachments throughout the city. These efforts are being made under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif to successfully complete the Clean Mission. Meanwhile, in his special message on International Civil Defence Day, DC Syed Musa Rizvi stressed the importance of safety measures and disaster preparedness. He called on the citizens to learn essential safety practices to better protect themselves and others in the event of an emergency. The DC stated that preparation for unforeseen natural disasters was critical for ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. He stressed that, in order to create a safe and secure environment,it is essential for all institutions to collaborate and work together efficiently.

DC Syed Musa Rizvi expressed his admiration and appreciation for the services rendered by civil defence volunteers,acknowledging their contributions in times of crisis.

He highlighted the vital role these volunteers play in ensuring public safety and managing emergencies.

He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to providing citizens with a secure environment.

He assured that the district administration would continue working diligently to implement safety measures and strategies to protect the residents of Lahore from potential threats.