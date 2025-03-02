Sunday, March 02, 2025
Death toll from avalanche in India's Himalayan state rises to 7

Death toll from avalanche in India's Himalayan state rises to 7
Anadolu
7:03 PM | March 02, 2025
The death toll from Friday's avalanche in India's Himalayan state of Uttarakhand reached seven on Sunday, officials said.

A massive search operation was launched in the state’s Chamoli district on Friday, after an avalanche buried over 50 workers from the Border Roads Organization.

Indian defense officials said three more bodies were recovered on Sunday.

Defense spokesman Lt. Col. Manish Srivastava said the search is in progress for the last missing worker.

The Indian army also said Sunday the rescued workers have been under medical treatment, with their health condition stable and currently recovering.

