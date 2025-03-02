Death toll from avalanche in India's Himalayan state rises to 7

The from Friday's avalanche in India's Himalayan state of Uttarakhand reached seven on Sunday, officials said.

A massive search operation was launched in the state’s Chamoli district on Friday, after an avalanche buried over 50 workers from the Border Roads Organization.

Indian defense officials said three more bodies were recovered on Sunday.

Defense spokesman Lt. Col. Manish Srivastava said the search is in progress for the last missing worker.

The Indian army also said Sunday the rescued workers have been under medical treatment, with their health condition stable and currently recovering.