Demand for Dates soars as Ramazan begins

Our Staff Reporter
March 02, 2025
SUKKUR  -  The holy month of Ramazan has led to a significant surge in demand for dates, a fruit renowned for its delicious taste and numerous health benefits. Rich in essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, dates are a popular choice among Muslims worldwide.

In accordance with Islamic tradition, dates are a crucial item for “Iftar,” the meal eaten to break the fast. The custom of consuming dates at the start of Iftar is deeply rooted in Islamic practices, with Muslims globally opting to eat dates before any other food.

According to local vendors, dates have become the top-selling fruit in Ramazan, with many fruit sellers dedicating their stalls and carts exclusively to dates. “Dates are our best-selling item during Ramazan, and we offer a variety of types to cater to different tastes,” said a dates seller in the local market. In Sukkur and Khairpur districts, popular date varieties include Arabian dates, Sindhi Aseel, Karblain, Irani Rabai, and others.

Our Staff Reporter

