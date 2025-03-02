DIG for ensuring religious harmony, peace in Ramazan

NAWABSHAH - DIG Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range ,Parvez Ahmed Chandio has issued directives to SSPs of all the three districts to ensure religious harmony, uphold the rule of law, and maintain peace and security during the holy month of Ramadan. He emphasized the need to utilize all available resources to safeguard the lives, property, and dignity of citizens. Special security arrangements will be ensured during Sehri, Iftar, Taraweeh, and Fajr prayers. DIGP Chandio instructed all SSPs in Shaheed Benazirabad Range to maintain constant coordination with business communities and Ulemas from all sects. He further directed security measures for mosques, Imambargahs, shrines, and religious gatherings during Ramadan. DIG also stressed the need for foolproof security arrangements at busy shopping centers, mosques, Imambargahs, and key religious events, including Youm-e-Ali (RA), the last ten nights of Ramadan, Shab-e-Qadr, Jumma Tul-Wida, and Youm-e-Quds. DIGP ordered the implementation of surprise snap-checking, patrolling, picketing, and checkpoints while security shall be enhanced at places of worship for minority communities, residential colonies, government and semi-government offices, sensitive installations, and public areas. Furthermore, he emphasized smooth traffic flow and proper parking management in city areas. He instructed SSPs to ensure checkpoints at entry and exit points of the three cities in Shaheed Benazirabad Range, increase mobile patrolling, and strengthen security at district borders. He also directed the establishment of control rooms in all districts to monitor real-time developments and ensure continuous security updates.