Sunday, March 02, 2025
Efforts underway for exploration of oil, gas reserves

Web Desk
3:48 PM | March 02, 2025
National

Mari Energies Limited is committed to continue its efforts for further exploration of oil and gas reserves and promoting the mining sector with support of Special Investment Facilitation Council.

According to details, Mari Energies Limited has expanded its operations in twelve blocks across the country for oil and gas exploration.

It has also upgraded its modern gas processing plant.

Recently, Mari Energies Limited discovered natural gas reserves in the Waziristan block of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The newly discovered well is expected to produce up to 12.96 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Under Mari Energies, Mari Minerals also focuses on copper and gold mining as part of its integrated strategy, with a continuous process of diversified investments.

Mari Minerals has signed an agreement to acquire a mineral license with eighty-seven percent share for the exploration of mineral reserves.

