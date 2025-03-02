FDA resolves 413 applications at one-window counter

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has provided relief on 413 applications received at its one-window counter about various sectors during past two months. This was stated by FDA DG Muhammad Asif Chaudhry while chairing a meeting. He reviewed the performance of the counter and said 122 applications were under process which would also be addressed speedily. He said that the applications processed included property transfers, building plan approvals, property commercialisation, issuance of TP reports/ownership certificates and other matters related to informal settlements. He directed the FDA officials to make One-Window Counter citizen-friendly so that public trust and confidence could be built in FDA’s efficiency. Additional Director General FDA Yasir Ejaz Chattha and Deputy Director IT Abdullah Noor presented a detailed performance report of One-Window Counter, while Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Director Estate Management Junaid Hassan Manj and others were also present in the meeting.