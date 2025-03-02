Sunday, March 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Fly Jinnah launches new route from Lahore to Bahrain

PR
March 02, 2025
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI  -  Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, has announced the launch of its new non-stop flights between Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and Bahrain International Airport, further strengthening its international network. Commencing on March 26th, the new route will operate three times a week, every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, providing travelers with more options for seamless connectivity.

The introduction of this new route marks a new milestone in Fly Jinnah’s continued expansion, further solidifying its commitment to providing affordable and reliable air travel. This launch also complements Fly Jinnah’s existing Islamabad-Bahrain service, offering increased accessibility between Pakistan and Bahrain from two key cities. Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson commented on the expansion, stating: “We are glad to introduce our new flights between Lahore and Bahrain as part of our growing international network. This expansion reaffirms our commitment to strengthening connectivity and providing our passengers with more travel options at affordable fares while enhancing air travel between Pakistan and the Middle East” With a modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, Fly Jinnah currently serves five major cities in Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta.

UK stands with Ukraine, says Starmer after Zelensky, Trump clash

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1740808508.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025