Fly Jinnah launches new route from Lahore to Bahrain

KARACHI - , Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, has announced the launch of its new non-stop flights between Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and Bahrain International Airport, further strengthening its international network. Commencing on March 26th, the new route will operate three times a week, every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, providing travelers with more options for seamless connectivity.

The introduction of this new route marks a new milestone in Fly Jinnah’s continued expansion, further solidifying its commitment to providing affordable and reliable air travel. This launch also complements Fly Jinnah’s existing Islamabad-Bahrain service, offering increased accessibility between Pakistan and Bahrain from two key cities. Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson commented on the expansion, stating: “We are glad to introduce our new flights between Lahore and Bahrain as part of our growing international network. This expansion reaffirms our commitment to strengthening connectivity and providing our passengers with more travel options at affordable fares while enhancing air travel between Pakistan and the Middle East” With a modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, currently serves five major cities in Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta.