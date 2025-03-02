Four butchers held for overcharging

Mohmand - The district administration arrested four butchers on Saturday for violating the official price list in various markets of Mohmand district.

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Usman Hamza told media persons that the crackdown was launched after growing complaints from residents about high meat prices. “Four butchers, namely Ahmad Khan, Ikram Khan, Fazl Rehman, and Irfan Khan, were arrested for underweight meat and overcharging,” he said.

The arrested butchers were sentenced to 14 days in prison. A price monitoring desk was also established in Mian Mandi Bazaar to regulate food commodity prices. The team caught the butchers red-handed in Ghalanai, Chanda, and Mian Mandi bazaars in tehsil Halimzai, despite repeated warnings to follow the official price list.

The butchers were taken to the local prison for legal action, while several other vendors were warned to comply with the pricing regulations. On the directives of the deputy commissioner, the administration also arranged for buffaloes to be slaughtered daily in Mian Mandi Bazaar, ensuring the availability of subsidized meat at the official price of Rs 850 per kg.

In collaboration with the Tehsil Municipal Administration Mohmand, the district administration has also set up three divisional price monitoring desks in Mian Mandi Bazaar, Ekkaghund, and Atta Bazaar, allowing citizens to register complaints regarding overpricing.