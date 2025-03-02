Sunday, March 02, 2025
Gas explosion claims two lives, injures five

Web Desk
3:52 PM | March 02, 2025
National

A gas leak explosion in Pashtunabad, the provincial capital, killed two people, including a woman, and injured five family members.

Police reported that the blast occurred around 3 a.m. as the family woke up to prepare sehri. The explosion caused significant damage to their house.

Rescue teams transferred the bodies and injured to Civil Hospital, where the wounded, including children, received first aid before being discharged. After completing necessary procedures, the bodies were handed over to the family.

