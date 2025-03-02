Gas shortages hit multiple cities during first Sehri of Ramadan

Despite assurances from gas supply companies, several cities faced severe gas shortages during the first Sehri of Ramadan 2025, leaving residents struggling to prepare their pre-dawn meals.

Gas distribution companies had promised uninterrupted supply during Sehri and Iftar hours. However, residents in cities like Karachi and Rawalpindi reported complete outages. Affected areas in Karachi included Rifah Aam Society, Malir, Nazimabad, Gulbahar, and Ranchore Line, while Rawalpindi’s Sixth Road, Satellite Town, Dhoke Kashmirian, and other localities also suffered from shortages.

Due to the unavailability of gas, many households were forced to seek food from hotels and roadside eateries, while some residents had to begin their fast without Sehri.

The crisis on the first day of Ramadan has raised concerns over the reliability of gas supply for the rest of the holy month, as both Sui Northern Gas Company and Sui Southern Gas Company failed to fulfill their commitments.