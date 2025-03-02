Gaza Takeover

When Israel was created in 1948, 700,000 Palestinians were expelled from their homes. They were the true inhabitants of the land. This mass displacement, known as the Nakba (catastrophe), forced over 520,000 Palestinians to seek refuge in neighbouring countries such as Egypt and Jordan, where they remain refugees to this day.

A few days ago, former US President Donald Trump stated in a press conference in Washington, DC, that he wants to “take over Gaza.” His statement was widely condemned by Arab countries, despite their economic and military dependence on the US. Trump further mentioned his desire to “rebuild Gaza,” referring to it as a “hellhole” in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, claiming he wants to turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

But let me ask: Who made Gaza a “hellhole”? Who is responsible for its destruction? How can Trump ignore the fact that his country has provided extensive military, economic, and strategic support to Israel? This is not about the well-being of Palestinians but rather about the US pursuing its own interests in the region. If we look back at history—particularly the Balfour Declaration of 1917—it becomes clear how the US and its allies facilitated the creation of Israel at the cost of Palestinian land and sovereignty.

In short, instead of making reckless statements, Trump should focus on securing a long-term ceasefire between Hamas and Israel and work towards genuine peace and stability in the region.

DILIJAN MALIK,

Kashmore.