Health experts advise balanced diet during Ramazan

Staff Reporter
March 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Health experts have emphasized the importance of a balanced diet during Ramazan, recommending the consumption of raw and steamed vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, and salads. According to Dr. Najaf Ali Shah on Saturday, a health expert, individuals should avoid fried foods, sugary drinks, and juices, and limit their sugar intake from items like cookies and cakes. Dr. Shah stressed that skipping ‘Sehri’ (pre-dawn meal) to reduce weight is not advisable, instead, individuals should wake up early to have a nutritious ‘Sehri’ for maintaining good health. He also cautioned against overeating during ‘Iftar’ (breaking of the fast), as it can lead to consuming more than the body requires. “Eating high-fat and high-sugar foods at the wrong times can harm the body,” Dr. Shah warned. To maintain a balanced metabolism, Dr. Shah recommended exercising after breaking the fast. He also emphasized the importance of eating slowly, chewing carefully, and drinking plenty of water. For ‘Sehri’, Dr. Shah suggested foods rich in protein like eggs and cheese, and complex carbohydrates, which take longer to digest, making individuals less hungry throughout the day. Dates, an excellent source of sugar, fiber, and essential minerals, are also highly recommended. Fasters should avoid foods like honey, molasses, and jam, which can exacerbate thirst throughout the day, Dr. Shah added.

Staff Reporter

