Heavy rain, snow expected across Pakistan at start of Ramazan

The Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall and snowfall across Pakistan at the beginning of Ramazan.

According to the department, intense rain and snowfall in mountainous areas are expected today (Sunday) and tomorrow.

Punjab will experience heavy downpours, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s plains and hilly regions will see rain and snow until March 4. Authorities in all districts have been alerted.

Murree, Galiyat, and other hilly areas are also likely to receive rain and snow.

A powerful western weather system is set to enter Balochistan today, bringing thunderstorms, heavy rain, and snowfall in mountainous areas.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has advised travelers and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel due to snowfall, storms, and potential flooding.