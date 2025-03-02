Sunday, March 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Heavy rain, snow expected across Pakistan at start of Ramazan

Heavy rain, snow expected across Pakistan at start of Ramazan
Web Desk
3:40 PM | March 02, 2025
National

The Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall and snowfall across Pakistan at the beginning of Ramazan.

According to the department, intense rain and snowfall in mountainous areas are expected today (Sunday) and tomorrow.

Punjab will experience heavy downpours, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s plains and hilly regions will see rain and snow until March 4. Authorities in all districts have been alerted.

Murree, Galiyat, and other hilly areas are also likely to receive rain and snow.

A powerful western weather system is set to enter Balochistan today, bringing thunderstorms, heavy rain, and snowfall in mountainous areas.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has advised travelers and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel due to snowfall, storms, and potential flooding.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1740897978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025