HED KP holds public sector varsities VCs’ meeting

Peshawar - The Quality Assurance Cell of the Higher Education Department (HED) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa successfully organized the second joint meeting of public sector university Vice Chancellors, senior university management, HEC Islamabad officials, HED representatives, and college administrators at the Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar.

Chaired by Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, the meeting was attended by key officials, including Special Secretary HED Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Saeed, Deputy Secretary Universities HED Rahmat Ali Wazir, Advisor Quality Assurance Prof. Dr. Shafiq Ur Rehman, and other senior officials. Vice Chancellors, Registrars, Directors of Finance, Controllers of Examination, and government college principals also participated.

The meeting focused on aligning universities and colleges on governance, academic improvements, and financial management. Updates on compliance with previous decisions regarding affiliation and examination issues were discussed, along with recent reforms in KP’s higher education sector. A proposed ranking system for universities and colleges and the progress of curriculum review committees were also presented.

Participants held detailed consultations on the revised uniform assessment and examination system within the semester framework. Vice Chancellors shared financial sustainability plans for their institutions in accordance with the Minister’s earlier directives.

Minister Afridi commended the HED for organizing the consultative session, emphasizing that stakeholder contributions are vital for strengthening higher education. He assured continued government efforts to address financial challenges and pledged regular follow-up meetings to ensure the implementation of key decisions.