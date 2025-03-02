Sunday, March 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

High-quality essentials being provided at subsidised rates at Khanewal Ramazan Bazaar

syed hammad hussain
March 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Khanewal  -  On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, high-quality vegetables, pulses, fruits, gram flour, and rice are being provided at subsidised rates during the holy month of Ramazan. Under the supervision of the district administration, citizens have started shopping at the subsidised Ramazan Bazaar set up in the Sports Stadium. Essential food items are available at extremely low prices in Khanewal’s Ramazan Bazaar. A total of 22 stalls have been set up in the Ramadan Bazaar, including a front desk, complaint cell, rescue services, handicrafts, flour, sugar, vegetables, groceries, dates, ghee and oil, chicken, beef, and cold drinks. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Salma Suleman and DPO Ismail Khadark visited the Ramazan Bazaar. While briefing media representatives, Dr Salma Suleman stated that the district administration is setting up two additional stalls for Nestlé and Lipton. Price lists have been prominently displayed on flex banners, and the prices of essential food items will be monitored daily. Citizens can easily purchase fruits, vegetables, and other essentials at lower rates than the market. She also urged journalists to provide suggestions for further improvements. DPO Ismail Khadark assured that special security measures have been implemented for the safety of citizens across the district during the holy month. He emphasised that the police remain on high alert to deal with any emergency situations.

Pakistan calls for UN Security Council reform, more transparency in its subsidiary bodies

Tags:

syed hammad hussain

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1740808508.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025