High-quality essentials being provided at subsidised rates at Khanewal Ramazan Bazaar

Khanewal - On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, high-quality vegetables, pulses, fruits, gram flour, and rice are being provided at subsidised rates during the holy month of Ramazan. Under the supervision of the district administration, citizens have started shopping at the subsidised Ramazan Bazaar set up in the Sports Stadium. Essential food items are available at extremely low prices in Khanewal’s Ramazan Bazaar. A total of 22 stalls have been set up in the Ramadan Bazaar, including a front desk, complaint cell, rescue services, handicrafts, flour, sugar, vegetables, groceries, dates, ghee and oil, chicken, beef, and cold drinks. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Salma Suleman and DPO Ismail Khadark visited the Ramazan Bazaar. While briefing media representatives, Dr Salma Suleman stated that the district administration is setting up two additional stalls for Nestlé and Lipton. Price lists have been prominently displayed on flex banners, and the prices of essential food items will be monitored daily. Citizens can easily purchase fruits, vegetables, and other essentials at lower rates than the market. She also urged journalists to provide suggestions for further improvements. DPO Ismail Khadark assured that special security measures have been implemented for the safety of citizens across the district during the holy month. He emphasised that the police remain on high alert to deal with any emergency situations.