Sunday, March 02, 2025
Karachi bar’s president warns of protest sit-in if SSP not transferred

Our Staff Reporter
March 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The President of Karachi District Bar Association Amir Nawaz Waraich has warned that the lawyers may revert to blocking the highways in protest if SSP Hyderabad Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar is not transferred from the city. Addressing the legal fraternity of Hyderabad on Saturday in the premises of District and Sessions Court Hyderabad, Waraich said a decision in that regard would be taken after the March 5 lawyers convention which was scheduled to take place in Hyderabad. He assured the lawyers of Hyderabad that Karachi’s bar would stand shoulder to shoulder with their counterparts.

He maintained that the lawyers, who had blocked some highways in the province earlier last month, were deceived by sending SSP Lanjar on a leave from which he returned within some days.

