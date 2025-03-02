Karachi Commissioner urges uninterrupted power, gas supply during Ramadan

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi has directed K-Electric and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to ensure uninterrupted electricity and gas supply during Sehri and Iftar hours throughout Ramadan.

In a letter addressed to the Managing Director of SSGC and the Chief Executive Officer of K-Electric, Commissioner Naqvi highlighted the difficulties faced by the public due to load shedding during these critical times. He emphasized that power and gas shortages disrupt meal preparations and religious obligations, urging both utilities to devise a strategy for seamless supply.

Despite prior commitments, multiple cities, including Karachi, experienced severe gas shortages during the first Sehri of Ramadan, leaving residents struggling. Areas such as Rifah Aam Society, Malir, Nazimabad, Gulbahar, and Ranchore Lane were among the worst affected.

SSGC had previously announced a gas load-shedding schedule, suspending supply from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm and 10:00 pm to 3:00 am during Ramadan while promising uninterrupted supply during Sehri and Iftar. However, the first day of Ramadan saw widespread outages, raising concerns about the reliability of these assurances.

The Commissioner’s directive aims to prevent further disruptions and ensure that citizens can observe the holy month without unnecessary hardship.