Khanewal District Press Club organises seminar on preventing water wastage

Khanewal - A seminar was held at the District Khanewal to raise awareness about preventing water wastage and promoting its conservation. The chief guest of the event was Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Communication and Works, Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif. The seminar was attended by District President Syed Hamad Hussain Shah, General Secretary Muhammad Ashraf Gadhi, Chairman Rana Riyasat Ali, and District Bar General Secretary Fakhar Hayat Baloch, along with members of civil society from various sectors. President of the Traders’ Chamber Sheikh Muhammad Akmal, General Secretary Rana Uzman, and District Bar General Secretary Fakhar Hayat Baloch also addressed the gathering. Religious scholars, including Qari Saifullah, Mufti Abid Rizvi, Maulana Usman Abbas, and Mir Babar Ali, highlighted the religious significance of water conservation. Former office bearers of the District , Tahir Naseem, Tariq Shehzad, and senior journalist Imtiaz Ali Asad, also spoke at the seminar. Social activists, including Bismillah Aram, former Deputy Tehsil Nazim Jabar Qureshi, Mazhar Chauhan, and Mian Ikramullah, shared their suggestions. Parliamentary Secretary Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif emphasised that water is essential for life, and without it, survival in the future will be impossible. He stressed the need for educating all sectors of society and launching a dedicated social media campaign to spread awareness. District President Hamad Hussain Shah stated that water is a great blessing from Allah, and its conservation is a shared responsibility. General Secretary Ashraf Gadhi pointed out that ensuring water availability is crucial for a prosperous future. Chairman Rana Riyasat Ali suggested that using water in containers instead of showers can help in conservation. The participants of the seminar urged the government to formulate effective policies to prevent water wastage and intensify public awareness campaigns.