Latest data confirms govt’s claim of macroeconomic indicators improvement

ISLAMABAD - As Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and federal ministers claimed of economic stability, the latest data of ministry of finance also depicted that macroeconomic indicators have improved during ongoing fiscal year.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday stated that the country’s macroeconomic conditions have significantly improved as a result of his economic team’s hectic efforts. Meanwhile, the latest data of ministry of finance showed that the economic situation is improving. “Pakistan’s economy continued to demonstrate positive developments during July to January period of FY2024-25, as evidenced by improvements in key economic indicators,” the ministry said in its recent report.

The inflation rate and interest rates have dropped, fiscal deficit has reduced despite massive tax collection shortfall, current account deficit has controlled in the so far period of the current fiscal year. The major concern for the federal government on economic front is massive shortfall of Rs601 billion in tax collection. The FBR has collected Rs 7,346 billion during the first eight months (July-February) 2024-25 against the assigned target of Rs 7,947 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs601 billion.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s inflation has sharply eased to 2.4 percent in January this year, which is lowest in nine years. CPI inflation was recorded at 2.4 percent on a YoY basis in January 2025 as compared to 4.1 percent in the previous month and 28.3 percent in January 2024. On MoM basis, it slightly increased by 0.2 percent in January 2025 compared to an increase of 0.1 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.8 percent in January 2024.

The policy rate also witnessed a massive decline and came down from 22 percent to 12 percent. The fiscal deficit reduced to 1.2 percent of GDP (Rs.1,537.9 billion) from 2.3 percent of GDP (Rs.2,407.8 billion) last year. Furthermore, the primary surplus improved owing to contained non-markup spending and reached Rs3,603.7 billion (2.9% of GDP) from Rs.1,812.2 billion (1.7% of GDP) last year. During Jul-Dec FY2025, total revenues grew by 42.5 percent to Rs9,763.8 billion against Rs6,854.0 billion last year. Both tax and non-tax collection contributed to this rise. Non-tax collection grew significantly by 83.0 percent on the back of higher receipts mainly from dividends, PTA profit, SBP profit, natural gas development surcharge and petroleum levy. While tax collection increased by 25.5 percent. During Jul-Jan FY2025, FBR tax collection posted a growth of 26.2 percent to reach Rs6,497.4 billion from Rs5,149.6 billion last year. Total expenditure increased by 22.0 percent to Rs11,301.7 billion in Jul-Dec FY2025 from Rs9261.8 billion last year. Current expenditure witnessed 18.1 percent growth, mainly due to higher markup payments relative to non-markup spending. However, the pace of growth in markup payments moderated compared to Jul-Dec FY2024, due to a continuous decline in the policy rate. Thus, a substantial increase in revenue compared to expenditures improved the fiscal accounts during Jul-Dec FY2025.

The external sector position has significantly improved, driven by continued increase in exports and workers’ remittances despite an upward trend in imports. During Jul-Jan FY2025, the current account posted a surplus of $682 million compared to a deficit of $1,801 million last year. However, in January 2025, the current account recorded a deficit of $420 million, compared to a deficit of $404 million in January 2024. During Jul-Jan FY2025, exports of goods increased by 7.6 percent, reaching $19.2 billion compared to $17.8 billion last year, while imports of goods recorded at $33.3 billion against $30.0 billion last year (10.9% increase). This has resulted in trade deficit (goods) of $14.1 billion, as compared to $12.2 billion last year.

Workers’ remittances recorded robust inflows of $20.8 billion during Jul-Jan FY2025, marking a 31.7% increase over $15.8 billion last year. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) net inflows were recorded at $1,523.6 million, 56.2 percent higher than the previous year. Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves were recorded at $15.9 billion on February 14, 2025, with the State Bank of Pakistan’s reserves at $11.2 billion.

Under the borrowing for budgetary support, government has retired Rs.1074.7 billion against the borrowing of Rs.2850.2 billion last year. Private Sector borrowing increased to Rs. 958.1 billion against the borrowing of Rs. 239.3 billion last year.

“Export-oriented industries grew despite the slow recovery in the LSM sector. The steep decline in inflation fostered a stable financial environment, enabling the central bank to steadily reduce the policy rate. Investors’ confidence is evident in the convincing performance of the PSX. Higher growth in remittances and FDI further strengthened sentiments of the economic agents. These factors collectively indicate positive prospects for economic growth in coming months,” the ministry said in its report.