Minister opens spring tree plantation campaign

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan, formally inaugurated the spring tree plantation campaign on Saturday at Regi Shahi Bala Family Flats, Peshawar.

The initiative is a joint effort of the Labour Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Workers Welfare Board (WWB), and IM Sciences Peshawar. The primary objective of this plantation drive is to conserve water, improve the environment, reduce carbon emissions, and engage students in tree care to instil a sense of responsibility in them.

Accompanying the provincial minister at the event were the Secretary of the Labour Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Capt (Retd) Mian Adil Iqbal; Secretary of WWB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tufail Khattak; Director of Administration, Saifullah; Director of Labour, Muhammad Shoaib; Assistant Director of Technical Engineering,

Salman Ahmad; Assistant Directors of Colonies, Azam Zahid and Shahid Gul; and Deputy Director of Works, Asif Majeed. The provincial minister, along with the Secretary of Labour and Secretary of WWB, officially launched the campaign by planting trees.

A large number of students from IM Sciences, the technical wing of the WWB, and the Labour Department participated in the tree plantation drive.

On the occasion, the minister emphasized that this campaign is a significant step toward environmental protection, water conservation, carbon emission reduction, and the creation of a clean and green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He highlighted that combating climate change and mitigating its effects require extensive tree planting efforts, as climate change has become a major challenge for developing countries.

The minister also stressed the importance of not only planting more trees but also ensuring their proper care and maintenance to achieve long-term environmental sustainability.