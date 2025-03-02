Mobile Phone Addiction in Children

I am writing to express my concern regarding the rising addiction to mobile phones among children, a problem I have witnessed in my own family. My nephews and nieces spend hours glued to YouTube and TikTok, often without limits or parental supervision. My 13-year-old nephew is so addicted to PUBG Mobile that he sometimes plays until 2 AM, ignoring his sleep and schoolwork. His grades have dropped, and he has lost interest in education, prioritising gaming over everything else. Their once-active lives have been replaced by endless scrolling, leading to irritability, poor sleep, and a decline in their social skills.

Studies show that mobile phone addiction is harming children’s mental and physical health. My nephew’s behaviour mirrors these findings—he struggles to focus, has become irritable, and shows signs of withdrawal when not gaming. My nieces and other nephews spend four to five hours daily watching short reels, often mimicking viral trends, leaving them restless and disconnected from family interactions. Platforms like TikTok and YouTube, designed to maximise engagement, exploit young minds with addictive algorithms that keep children hooked for hours. Meanwhile, games like PUBG Mobile trigger dopamine surges, creating dependency.

I believe the lack of awareness among parents and caregivers is a significant problem. Many, like my siblings, see smartphones as harmless distractions or educational tools. However, without proper regulation, these devices are doing more harm than good.

To address this growing issue, I encourage parents, educators, and policymakers to take action. Parents should enforce daily screen time limits for their children. Awareness campaigns should be launched to highlight the risks of mobile phone addiction and provide guidelines for healthy usage. Lastly, stricter age restrictions and content moderation should be enforced on platforms like TikTok and YouTube to protect young users.

SHEERAZ AHMED,

Sukkur.