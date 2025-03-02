Pakistan edge India 2-1 to reach BNP Paribas World Team Cup semifinals

LAHORE - Pakistan’s wheelchair tennis team secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over arch-rivals India in the BNP Paribas World Team Cup Wheelchair Tennis Asian Qualification Event, booking a place in the tournament’s semifinals. The national team, comprising Asif Abbasi, Fida Hussain, and Ihsanullah, showcased resilience and skill to outclass their Indian counterparts in an intense battle. Under the leadership of team captain Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, Pakistan delivered a stellar performance to keep their World Team Cup hopes alive. With this crucial win, Pakistan advanced to the semifinals, where they will face Iraq, the top-ranked team from Group B. The upcoming clash promises to be another challenging contest as Pakistan aims to continue its winning momentum and secure a spot in the final. The BNP Paribas World Team Cup, the premier international wheelchair tennis competition, serves as a platform for top national teams to compete at the highest level. Pakistan’s remarkable run in the qualification event reflects the growing potential and determination of the country’s wheelchair tennis players on the international stage.