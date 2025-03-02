Pakistan’s Last Equalizer?

In every era, transformative innovations have acted as powerful equalizers. The United States rose to global prominence during its industrial revolution by mobilizing brilliant minds and establishing world-class research institutions such as MIT and Stanford, fuelling sustained economic growth and innovation. Similarly, Europe’s cultural and scientific rebirth was ignited by Gutenberg’s printing press, invented around 1440–1450, which democratised knowledge and spurred the Renaissance. By 1500, Europe had nearly 270 printing presses, and the exponential increase in printed volumes not only boosted literacy rates but also fostered the Age of Exploration. Innovation drives global prominence, and perhaps dominance, as seen in the U.S. and Europe. With AI, Pakistan risks missing yet another opportunity for progress.

Despite a promising demographic dividend, with around 64 per cent of the population under 30, Pakistan remains ensnared in a system that inhibits progress rather than enabling it. Instead of directing resources towards developing a skilled workforce through up-skilling and re-skilling, Pakistan remains fixated on inefficient infrastructure projects, such as six strategic canals over the Indus River, reflecting a misalignment of priorities. But that, perhaps, is a debate for another time.

In contrast, India has significantly increased its investment in artificial intelligence (AI), with the Union Budget 2025 allocating INR 20,000 crore for research and development in deep tech and AI. This substantial funding aims to bolster the country’s position in the global AI landscape. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s AI startup ecosystem remains in its infancy, with only a limited number of AI companies currently active.

AI’s potential lies in analysing vast datasets, predicting trends, and automating tasks—key drivers of economic growth and public service improvements in agriculture, healthcare, and education. For instance, CropX’s AI-powered crop monitoring device reduces water usage by 57 per cent and boosts yield by 70 per cent. Pakistan already struggles with low agricultural productivity, producing just 3.1 tons of wheat per hectare compared to France’s 8.1 tons. A Pakistan Business Council report highlights that the country’s overall productivity is 29 to 52 per cent below global standards. Given these challenges, AI could be Pakistan’s best hope for bridging this gap and transforming its agriculture sector.

Recent media coverage further highlights the stark contrast in our government’s priorities. Last week, a prominent Pakistani newspaper reported unprecedented political vanity as Punjab’s provincial administration hijacked the front pages of leading Urdu dailies. The government followed up with a staggering 60-page supplement celebrating Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s first year in office, featuring over 300 photographs of the Chief Minister herself. While acknowledging the importance of celebrating achievements, one must ask: what is there to celebrate when Pakistan has the highest population growth rate in the world, 44 per cent of its population lives below the poverty line (approximately 100 million people), and real wages have declined by 9 per cent over the past three years? This spectacle of self-promotion underscores a persistent focus on image over substance, reflecting a governance culture that prioritises political theatrics over investment in transformative technologies.

During the same period, India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, was in France attending the AI Action Summit, which fostered innovation and global AI governance. Indian newspapers that same week presented a forward-looking narrative: LinkedIn’s Ruchee Anand, speaking at Talent Connect India, emphasised that AI would create equitable opportunities for the future workforce. Similarly, Mira Murati, OpenAI’s former CTO, announced a new startup focused on AI alignment, and Zomato introduced Nugget, an AI-powered chatbot deployable without writing a single line of code. We often compare various sectors between Pakistan and India, but in this case, a comparison is almost nonexistent—much like the cricket match between the two in this Champions Trophy. Pakistan must reorient its policy priorities to transform AI from a missed opportunity into an engine of national progress. The nation needs to overhaul its education system, modernise curricula, and invest in research that empowers its youth to become AI pioneers. Rather than continuing to fund kinetic military capabilities—no longer essential in this digital world—and outdated bureaucratic systems that replicate colonial-era inefficiencies, Pakistan should invest in establishing national AI research centres and fostering public-private partnerships to create incentives for indigenous innovation.

The evidence is unequivocal: while countries like India, South Korea, and Singapore are reaping the rewards of targeted investments in technology and education, Pakistan’s failure to harness its most valuable asset—its people—threatens to leave it further behind. With over 22.8 million children between the ages of 5 and 16 out of school and millions of graduates underemployed, Pakistan risks squandering its potential for inclusive growth and innovation. In an era where even modest investments in research and education can yield exponential returns, the country’s leadership must break free from archaic, control-oriented practices and instead invest in scholars and creative thinking. The lesson from our former colonial and neo-colonial masters is clear: groundbreaking progress is achieved not by merely pouring in money, but by nurturing minds and dedicating time to innovation. The question is not whether we can afford to invest in AI, but whether we can afford not to—because AI may well be Pakistan’s last equaliser.

Danish Bhutto

The writer is an author, researcher and columnist based in Lahore. He can be reached at danishalee017 @gmail.com