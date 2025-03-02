Pakistan to have clear regulatory framework for digital currencies

ISLAMABAD - In a significant development, Advisor to Finance Minister Khurram Shahzad Saturday announced that Pakistan will soon have a legal framework for digital currency, marking a major step forward in the country’s efforts to develop a robust and inclusive digital economy. In a recent exclusive interview with a private news channel, advisor to minister explained that Pakistan is set to join the ranks of countries embracing the digital age, with the government announcing plans to establish a legal framework for digital currency, a move that promises to unlock new economic opportunities and drive financial inclusion. He said that Pakistan is moving forward with establishing a legal framework for digital currencies, inspired by countries like the UAE and Western nations. The aim is to provide a structured environment for the approximately 20 to 25 million Pakistanis already investing in digital currencies, he added. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has already proposed recognizing digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, as official forms of currency, he mentioned. Khurram Shahzad stated that the new legal framework for digital currencies in Pakistan will encompass four key areas: regulatory oversight to guide cryptocurrency exchanges and digital wallet providers; investor protection measures, including risk disclosures; taxation guidelines to integrate digital currencies into the formal economy; and anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing provisions to prevent illicit activities. Senator Afnanullah of PML-N has presented a bill related to virtual assets in the Senate, he added. Responding to a query, he said the Ministry of Finance is taking proactive steps in preparing this year’s budget, adding, they are engaging with various chambers and seeking suggestions ahead of time to ensure a comprehensive approach.

This pre-planning phase is crucial in developing a budget that addresses the nation’s economic needs, he mentioned.

The ministry’s efforts to gather input from diverse stakeholders will likely contribute to a more inclusive and effective budget. By doing so, we can identify key areas that require attention and allocate resources accordingly, he added.

Advisor to Finance Minister Khurram Shahzad also highlighted the government’s efforts to broaden the tax base and expand the tax network.

This initiative aims to bring more individuals and businesses into the tax net, increasing revenue collection and reducing tax evasion, he concluded.